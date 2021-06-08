NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.26 or 0.01805510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00488584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00056653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00021524 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003656 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

