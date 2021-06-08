NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.11.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextDecade by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

