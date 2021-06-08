NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $21.86. 2,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

