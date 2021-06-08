Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $291,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

DEO opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

