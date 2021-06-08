Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

IEFA stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

