NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post sales of $11.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.92 billion and the highest is $11.20 billion. NIKE posted sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.99 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.87 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.35. 4,889,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,581. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79. NIKE has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

