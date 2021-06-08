Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.66

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 5713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.46.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

