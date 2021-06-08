Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,296 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,180 shares of company stock valued at $64,580,329 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.79. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

