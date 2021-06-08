Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,715 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,916,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.90.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

