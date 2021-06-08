Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 6.9% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 42.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

