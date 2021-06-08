Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,520 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

