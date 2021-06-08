NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells $204,550.00 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $1,193,040.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,252. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.36 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.