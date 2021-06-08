NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells $204,550.00 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $1,193,040.00.
NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,252. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
