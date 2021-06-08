Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE:NUE opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

