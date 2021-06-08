NVIDIA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $13.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $704.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $347.43 and a 1-year high of $712.50. The company has a market cap of $439.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $600.37.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,614 shares of company stock valued at $58,603,115 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

