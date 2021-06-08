Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter worth about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 8,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

