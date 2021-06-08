Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

