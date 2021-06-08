Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.36. Okta has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.35.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

