Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $624,767.05

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $624,767.05 and $859,546.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.46 or 0.01000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.43 or 0.09683202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

