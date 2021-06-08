ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $57.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of OKE opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

