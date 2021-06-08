OpenDAO Market Cap Achieves $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00026105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00953013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.08 or 0.09366256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049238 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.