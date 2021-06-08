Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.91.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

