Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $122,000 Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 110,326 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 101.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

PSEC opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.