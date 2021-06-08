Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $167,000 in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aqua Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.53. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

