Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $79,000 in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBSE stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

