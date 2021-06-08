Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 235,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

