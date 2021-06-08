Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,673 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

MUC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.