Oppenheimer Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $54.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of PRTA opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

