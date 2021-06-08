Oppenheimer Weighs in on Digital Turbine, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

APPS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

