OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 14,500 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 222,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,461. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $912.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,771.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

