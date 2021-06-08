Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORCL opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

