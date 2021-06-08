Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Aegis from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

ORMP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. 7,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,442. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 131.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

