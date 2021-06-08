Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

