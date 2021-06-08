Ormeus Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $150,026.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Ormeus Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $699,677.13 and $150,026.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00486148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

