Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.29.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

