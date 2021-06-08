OWNDATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $733,685.44 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $733,685.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00123514 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.87 or 0.00871035 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

