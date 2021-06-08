Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Max Reinhardt Sells 2,278 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 340,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,183. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

