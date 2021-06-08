Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Sells $63,908.88 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 340,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.