Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019, following which it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel. The recent label expansion of the drug in pediatric patients, is expected to further boost sales. Meanwhile, Exparel was recently approved in Europe, a factor that should drive sales further. However, heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind for Pacira. Moreover, sales are being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 6,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $99,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

