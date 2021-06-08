Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

