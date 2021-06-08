PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price raised by CIBC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of PD opened at $36.97 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

