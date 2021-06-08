Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $486.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,707. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

