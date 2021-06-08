Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,435,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,355,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $342.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.30. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.66 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,641 shares of company stock valued at $71,121,680. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

