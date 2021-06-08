PAYCENT (PYN) Hits One Day Volume of $889.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $247,854.45 and approximately $889.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 97.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00995534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.94 or 0.09663180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051425 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

