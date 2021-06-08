Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 11.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $184.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

