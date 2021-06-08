Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.32 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

