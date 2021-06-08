PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $80.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,658,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,301,896 shares of company stock worth $80,812,657 and sold 717,782 shares worth $43,728,089. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

