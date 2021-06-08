Penta (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,345.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $42,345.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

