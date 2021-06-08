Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 219,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.87.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

