pEOS (PEOS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $99.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $99.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00063569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00243177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00220232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.01243445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,176.69 or 1.00219851 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.