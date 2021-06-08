Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,593 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Renewable Energy Group worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

REGI opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

